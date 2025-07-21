North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after teen assaulted in broad daylight during attempted robbery in Harrogate
The incident happened sometime between midday and 12.05pm, on Wednesday, July 16, on the Stray, next to Beech Road and Lancaster Road.
A teenage man was approached by a man believed to be in his 20’s wearing a light t-shirt and joggers.
He demanded the young man's mobile phone, wallet and money in his possession.
The man then assaulted the young man, causing minor injuries to his face, before the fleeing the area.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1423 or leave a message.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250132918 when providing any details regarding the incident.