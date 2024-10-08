North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after stone removed from roof of historic building in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary in broad daylight at a historic building in Darley last week.

The incident happened at approximately midday on Friday, October 4 at Darley Mill, when Yorkshire stone was removed from the roof.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If anyone has any information about this incident which may assist police, please report it immediately.”

You can pass information to North Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by dialling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240181051 when providing any details regarding the incident.