North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after stolen car found abandoned and on fire in Harrogate car park

By Lucy Chappell
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 11:31 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was stolen from a property in Harrogate last week.

The black Vauxhall Insignia SRi was stolen from the rear of a property on Regent Terrace between 6pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday, November 26.

Most Popular

At 11pm, the car was found abandoned and ablaze in a car park off Bilton Lane, on the Nidderdale Greenway route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information which would assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV footage capturing the incident, then you should get in touch with them.

The police have launched an investigation after a stolen car was found abandoned and on fire in a car park in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a stolen car was found abandoned and on fire in a car park in Harrogate

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240216848 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice