North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after stolen car found abandoned and on fire in Harrogate car park
The black Vauxhall Insignia SRi was stolen from the rear of a property on Regent Terrace between 6pm and 10.45pm on Tuesday, November 26.
At 11pm, the car was found abandoned and ablaze in a car park off Bilton Lane, on the Nidderdale Greenway route.
If you have any information which would assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV footage capturing the incident, then you should get in touch with them.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240216848 when providing any details regarding the incident.