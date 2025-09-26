North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after staff member racially abused during assault in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:39 BST
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following an assault at a restaurant in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 6.48pm on Friday, August 1 in McDonald's on Cambridge Road, and involved a man assaulting and racially abusing a member of staff.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information to trace a man as he may have information that could help our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a member of staff at McDonald's, on Cambridge Road in Harrogate, was racially abused during an assault
The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a member of staff at McDonald's, on Cambridge Road in Harrogate, was racially abused during an assault

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Thomas Murray.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250143194 when providing any details regarding the incident.

