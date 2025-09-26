North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after staff member racially abused during assault in Harrogate
The incident happened at 6.48pm on Friday, August 1 in McDonald's on Cambridge Road, and involved a man assaulting and racially abusing a member of staff.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information to trace a man as he may have information that could help our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Thomas Murray.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250143194 when providing any details regarding the incident.