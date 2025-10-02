North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after sheep attacked by dog in Harrogate district
The incident happened between 12.30pm and 2pm on Sunday (September 28) when a dog attacked a sheep in a field off Haggs Road in Follifoot.
The sheep was taken to the vets after sustaining injuries in the attack.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We respectfully ask if you are walking your dogs near livestock, please keep them on a lead.
"You may think they wouldn't chase or attack livestock, but on occasions dogs can be unpredictable.”
If you have any information about the incident, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183622 when providing any details regarding the incident.