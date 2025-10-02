North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after sheep attacked by dog in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 09:56 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a sheep was attacked by a dog in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 2pm on Sunday (September 28) when a dog attacked a sheep in a field off Haggs Road in Follifoot.

The sheep was taken to the vets after sustaining injuries in the attack.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We respectfully ask if you are walking your dogs near livestock, please keep them on a lead.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a sheep was attacked by a dog in a field off Haggs Road in Follifoot near Harrogateplaceholder image
"You may think they wouldn't chase or attack livestock, but on occasions dogs can be unpredictable.”

If you have any information about the incident, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183622 when providing any details regarding the incident.

