North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after sheep attacked by dog in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a sheep was attacked by a dog in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 12.30pm and 2pm on Sunday (September 28) when a dog attacked a sheep in a field off Haggs Road in Follifoot.

The sheep was taken to the vets after sustaining injuries in the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We respectfully ask if you are walking your dogs near livestock, please keep them on a lead.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a sheep was attacked by a dog in a field off Haggs Road in Follifoot near Harrogate

"You may think they wouldn't chase or attack livestock, but on occasions dogs can be unpredictable.”

If you have any information about the incident, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250183622 when providing any details regarding the incident.