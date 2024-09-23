North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after sheep attacked and killed by dog in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 09:36 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a ‘sheep worrying’ incident in Aldborough last weekend.

The incident happened overnight between Sunday 15 and Monday 16 September in Lower Dunsforth, when two sheep in a small flock were attacked.

One sheep received serious injuries, and the other sadly died.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “It is a criminal offence to allow a dog to worry sheep.

The police have launched an investigation after two sheep were attacked by a dog in a field in Aldborough
The police have launched an investigation after two sheep were attacked by a dog in a field in Aldborough

“A dog chasing sheep can cause serious harm, even if the dog doesn’t catch or attack them.

“If you live in or near a farming area, you must make sure your dog cannot escape from your property, as it may find its way onto land containing sheep.

“It is vital you keep your dog on the lead around sheep, even if you can usually trust it to come to call.”

If you have any information about the incident that occurred in Lower Dunsforth, you should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240171133 when providing any details regarding the incident.