North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after seven vehicles damaged on Knaresborough street

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a number of vehicles were damaged on a street in Knaresborough.

A total of seven vehicles parked on Garsdale Road have been reported to have been damaged, consisting of scratches on the front.

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the offence, you should get in touch.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.