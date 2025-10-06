North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after series of thefts from vehicles overnight in Harrogate
The incidents happened at 2.35am on Tuesday, September 30, and involved two cars being broken into and items stolen on Rutland Drive.
It is believed that the same suspect was in the Duchy Road area just after 1am.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about a man with mid length dark hair, a greenish jumper and light trousers and shoes who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Helen James.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250184609 when providing any details regarding the incident.