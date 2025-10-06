North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after series of thefts from vehicles overnight in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a number of thefts from vehicles overnight on a residential street in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents happened at 2.35am on Tuesday, September 30, and involved two cars being broken into and items stolen on Rutland Drive.

It is believed that the same suspect was in the Duchy Road area just after 1am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about a man with mid length dark hair, a greenish jumper and light trousers and shoes who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.”

The police are appealing for information after two cars were broken into and items stolen overnight on Rutland Drive in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Helen James.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250184609 when providing any details regarding the incident.