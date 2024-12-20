North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after road bike stolen from property in Harrogate
The Specialized Allez E5 Satin Flake silver and black 2022 model road bike was stolen from an address on Crab Lane overnight between Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 November.
The bike is described as having some damage to one of the wheels.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for information about suspects who may have been involved in stealing this bike, as well as any witnesses who may have seen anything or were in the area at the time.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ella Atkins.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240205567 when providing any details regarding the incident.