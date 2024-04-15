North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after registration plates taken from vehicle on Harrogate street
At around 9.00pm on Wednesday, April 10, police received reports of a man observing and removing registration plates from a vehicle on Prospect Crescent.
The man was described as wearing a high-visibility type coat and hoodie and took plates from the rear and front of the vehicle.
If you have any CCTV or mobile phone footage of the offence, or any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240062404 when providing any information regarding the incident.