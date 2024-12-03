North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after refrigerated van full of pies stolen from Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a van containing valuable food stock has been stolen from Ripon.

A refrigerated vehicle containing valuable food stock, including pies, was stolen from a business park in Melmerby between Friday 29 November and Monday 2 December.

The vehicle, a white Fiat Ducato van, was found abandoned with false number plates in the Hemlington area of Middlesbrough and has been recovered by Cleveland Police.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation is ongoing into the theft and anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch.”

If you can help, you should call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240219809 when providing any details regarding the incident.