North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after razors and tablets stolen from supermarket in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Oct 2024, 10:16 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following the theft of a large quantity of goods from a supermarket in Ripon.

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s on Market Place East between 3.50pm and 4pm on Wednesday, September 25.

It involved four males stealing women's razors and Nexium tablets.

If anyone has any information about the incident which may assist the police with their investigation, you should get in contact by calling 101.

The police have launched an investigation after a large quantity of razors and tablets were stolen from Sainsbury's in Ripon

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240176066 when providing any details regarding the incident.