North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after quad bike and tools stolen overnight in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a quad bike and a number of tools were stolen overnight in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened between 7pm on Tuesday 7 and 7am on Wednesday 8 October when a Yamaha quad bike was stolen from Bewerley near Pateley Bridge.

It has the registration number ‘YG74 ESU’ and is green camo coloured.

Also during the incident, a large selection of Stihl chainsaws, leaf blowers and other items were also stolen.

If you know where any of these items are, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michelle Telford.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250190114 when providing any details regarding the incident.