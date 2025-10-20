North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after £20,000 worth of Asian gold jewellery stolen from Harrogate home
The burglary happened at a property on Crab Lane sometime between Saturday, September 27 and Friday, October 10.
Unknown offenders forced entry to the home before searching through the property and leaving with approximately £20,000 worth of Asian gold jewellery.
The stolen jewellery includes:
- A necklace – red in colour with a gold centre
- Several thin gold chains
- A gold chain with diamonds on the bottom
- A necklace with green beads and gold in the centre
- Four gold rings, four gold earrings, two diamond rings, two gold bangles and some silver jewellery
A number of Pandora rings and bracelets were also taken.
Officers are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area, or who has been offered the items for sale, to get in contact.
Additionally, officers would like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which may help the investigation.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Conor Taylor.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250192096 when providing any details regarding the incident.