North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after plants stolen from allotments in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 09:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a number of plants were stolen from an allotments in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 7pm on Friday, July 12 and 1pm on Sunday, July 14 at the allotments on Forest Avenue.

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation in finding those responsible, you should get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected] or by calling them on 101.

The police have launched an investigation after a number of plants were stolen from an allotments in HarrogateThe police have launched an investigation after a number of plants were stolen from an allotments in Harrogate
The police have launched an investigation after a number of plants were stolen from an allotments in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240125070 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice