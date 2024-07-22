North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after plants stolen from allotments in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a number of plants were stolen from an allotments in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 7pm on Friday, July 12 and 1pm on Sunday, July 14 at the allotments on Forest Avenue.

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation in finding those responsible, you should get in touch.

You can contact North Yorkshire Police by emailing [email protected] or by calling them on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240125070 when providing any details regarding the incident.