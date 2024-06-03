North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after person assaulted by three people in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an assault in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at 4.15pm on Sunday, May 26 around the area of One Arch on Bower Street and Station Parade.

The victim was assaulted by three people and has been left traumatised by the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

You can email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the police with their investigation.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joseph Hawley.

Alternatively if you wish you remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.