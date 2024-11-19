North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after peacocks, bantams and hens found abandoned in Harrogate district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The peacocks, bantams and brown hens were found in the Marton cum Grafton area on Thursday, November 14 after officers found them in an unusual location and were concerned for their welfare.
They are currently safe and are being well cared for.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information regarding the identity of the owners of the poultry.
“If you are missing any poultry including peacocks, bantams and some farmed brown hens, please get in touch.”
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240208474 when providing any details regarding the incident.