North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after peacocks, bantams and hens found abandoned in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a number of birds were found abandoned in the Harrogate district.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The peacocks, bantams and brown hens were found in the Marton cum Grafton area on Thursday, November 14 after officers found them in an unusual location and were concerned for their welfare.

They are currently safe and are being well cared for.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are appealing for information and witnesses after a number of peacocks, bantams and brown hens were found abandoned in the Marton cum Grafton area

"In particular, we are appealing for information regarding the identity of the owners of the poultry.

“If you are missing any poultry including peacocks, bantams and some farmed brown hens, please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240208474 when providing any details regarding the incident.