North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after parcel stolen from doorstep of property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a parcel was stolen from a front doorstep at a property in Harrogate.

At 11.55am on Monday (February 10), a hooded male took the parcel from the front doorstep of a house on Wedderburn Road.

If you have any doorbell or CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250025598 when providing any details regarding the incident.