North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after multiple vehicles damaged on street in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a number of vehicles have been damaged on a street in Harrogate.

The owner of a grey Volvo, that was parked on King Edward’s Drive, noticed the damage on Thursday, March 6 after an unknown suspect used a sharp object to scratch four panels of the vehicle.

The police have also been provided with additional information regarding other vehicles that had also been damaged in the area.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who sustained damage to their car parked on King Edward’s Drive, or witnessed the incident, is asked to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250041086 when providing any details regarding the incident.