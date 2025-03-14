North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after multiple vehicles broken into overnight across Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after reports of several vehicles being broken into across the Harrogate district.

On Tuesday (March 11), the police received reports that a number of cars had been broken into overnight in Green Hammerton and Tockwith.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please remain vigilant and ensure all valuables are removed from your vehicles.”

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact.

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 1225044225 when providing any details regarding the incidents.