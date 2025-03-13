North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after motorbike stolen overnight from garage in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a motorbike was stolen overnight from a garage at a property in Harrogate.
The red and white Husqvarna motorbike was stolen between 12.15am and 12.50am on Tuesday (March 11) from a garage on Butler Road.
The motorbike has the registration number Q983 OBV.
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should call 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250043517 when providing any details regarding the incident.