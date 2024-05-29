North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after motorbike stolen from property in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th May 2024, 09:16 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following the theft of a motorcycle from a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened at a house on Regent Place at 1.15am on Wednesday, May 15 when a blue Sinnis 125 motorcycle was stolen.

At this time, unidentified offenders approached the house and forced the roller shutter door open of a garage at the rear.

Having gained entry, they stole the motorcycle and made off.

The police have launched an investigation following the theft of a motorcycle from a house on Regent Place

Later, the bike was found abandoned at the rear of an address on The Avenue.

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in touch by emailing [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240085215 when providing any information regarding the incident.