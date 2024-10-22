North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after Mercedes Benz A-Class stolen in Harrogate
The incident happened between 9am on October 13 and 8.20am on October 14 on Hampsthwaite Road when a black Mercedes Benz A-Class was stolen.
The vehicle has a registration plate of KY14 OAO and it is still believed to be in and around the Harrogate area.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV of the area or saw anything suspicious, please get in touch with police.”
If you can help, you should call 101 or if you see the vehicle, then you should dial 999.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240187137 when providing any details regarding the incident.