North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after Mercedes Benz A-Class stolen in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 09:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following the theft of a motor vehicle in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 9am on October 13 and 8.20am on October 14 on Hampsthwaite Road when a black Mercedes Benz A-Class was stolen.

The vehicle has a registration plate of KY14 OAO and it is still believed to be in and around the Harrogate area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV of the area or saw anything suspicious, please get in touch with police.”

The police have launched an investigation after a black Mercedes Benz A-Class was stolen from Hampsthwaite Road in HarrogateThe police have launched an investigation after a black Mercedes Benz A-Class was stolen from Hampsthwaite Road in Harrogate
The police have launched an investigation after a black Mercedes Benz A-Class was stolen from Hampsthwaite Road in Harrogate

If you can help, you should call 101 or if you see the vehicle, then you should dial 999.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240187137 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice