North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man seen attempting to break into car in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a man was seen attempting to break into a vehicle in Knaresborough yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Apr 2024, 10:48 BST
At 9.05pm on Thursday (April 18), a male on a push bike was seen attempting to break into a car on Manor Drive.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, with the hood up, and grey shorts and made off towards Chain Lane.

If you saw the man, or have any CCTV footage which may have captured him, you should get in touch with the police by calling 101.

The police have launched an investigation after a man was seen attempting to break into a car on Manor Drive in Knaresborough

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240067854 when providing any details regarding the incident.