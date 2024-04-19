North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man seen attempting to break into car in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At 9.05pm on Thursday (April 18), a male on a push bike was seen attempting to break into a car on Manor Drive.

He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, with the hood up, and grey shorts and made off towards Chain Lane.

If you saw the man, or have any CCTV footage which may have captured him, you should get in touch with the police by calling 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.