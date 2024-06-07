North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man lifts up skirt of 11-year-old Ripon schoolgirl and takes photo
Between 8.20am and 8.40am on Friday (June 7), an 11-year-old girl was walking to school along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man began to follow her.
The man was seen by nearby workmen and started walking quickly behind the girl, pulled up her skirt and took a photograph on his phone.
This happened near the traffic lights at the bottom of Allhallowsgate.
He was challenged by the workmen and he then ran off down Stonebridgegate towards Aldi and is then believed to have headed in the direction of Princess Close.
The man is described as white, around 5ft 8 to 9inch tall, of slim build with a pointy nose and short hair.
He was wearing a dirty, white hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, odd socks, and light-coloured trainers.
He is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s.
Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching the suspect’s description, including pedestrians and any motorists who were passing and may have any dashcam footage of the suspect or the incident, to get in touch.
The police are also appealing to residents in the area who have doorbell cameras that may have captured the suspect on video, to get in contact with them.
If you can assist the police with their investigation, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
You can also email [email protected]
Alternatively f you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240100245 when providing any details regarding the incident.