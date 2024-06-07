North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man lifts up skirt of 11-year-old Ripon schoolgirl and takes photo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a man lifted up a girls skirt and took a photograph in Ripon.

Between 8.20am and 8.40am on Friday (June 7), an 11-year-old girl was walking to school along Allhallowsgate and Priest Lane in Ripon when a man began to follow her.

The man was seen by nearby workmen and started walking quickly behind the girl, pulled up her skirt and took a photograph on his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This happened near the traffic lights at the bottom of Allhallowsgate.

The police have launched an investigation after a man lifted up a skirt of a girl and took a photo in Ripon

He was challenged by the workmen and he then ran off down Stonebridgegate towards Aldi and is then believed to have headed in the direction of Princess Close.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 8 to 9inch tall, of slim build with a pointy nose and short hair.

He was wearing a dirty, white hooded top, grey jogging bottoms, odd socks, and light-coloured trainers.

He is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw a man matching the suspect’s description, including pedestrians and any motorists who were passing and may have any dashcam footage of the suspect or the incident, to get in touch.

The police are also appealing to residents in the area who have doorbell cameras that may have captured the suspect on video, to get in contact with them.

If you can assist the police with their investigation, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

You can also email [email protected]

Alternatively f you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.