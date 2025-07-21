North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man injured during violent assault in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a violent assault in the early hours of the morning in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Saturday (July 19) at around 2.50am, when police were alerted by CCTV operators after a man was assaulted on The Ginnel.

In a second incident shortly after, a man was found with a serious hand injury.

However it is not known how or where this incident took place, but it is believed to have happened in the Parliament Street area.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to the first victim who was assaulted in the Ginnel to come forward, along with anyone else who was in the area at the time and witnessed either of the incidents or the moments leading up to them, to contact us.” If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to DC Joe Moore.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250133165 when providing any details regarding the incident.