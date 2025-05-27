North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man exposes himself to woman on Harrogate street

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an exposure incident on a street in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 4.30pm to 5pm on Monday, May 19, on the pathway between Woodfield Road and Dene Park, leading towards the Nidderdale Greenway.

It involved a male suspect and the incident was witnessed by a woman passing on a bicycle.

The suspect then left the area on an e-scooter, heading towards the Nidderdale Greenway.

The cyclist was shocked by what they had seen and reported the incident to the police.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “At this time, the suspect has not been identified.

“CCTV enquiries are ongoing and reassurance patrols are continuing in the area.

“We are appealing for information about potential sightings or CCTV footage of the suspect in the areas of Woodfield Road, Dene Park and Grove Park.”

The suspect is described as a young man, possibly aged between 16 and 25, with pale white skin and a slim build.

He was wearing a dark jacket and lighter-coloured trousers and riding a dark-coloured e-scooter.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Gary Calam.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250089671 when providing any details regarding the incident.