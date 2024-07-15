North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man bitten by dog at reservoir in Harrogate district
The incident happened at approximately 6.45pm on Saturday, July 6 at Fewston Reservoir when an elderly man, who was out running, was bit by a dog that was out walking with two women and another dog.
Officers are appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident to get in touch.
Also if you have any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the offence, the police would also like to hear from you.
If you can assist the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240120346 when providing any information regarding the incident.