North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after man assaulted by two men in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a man was assaulted in Harrogate town centre.

The incident happened at around 1am on Thursday, May 1 when a lone man was assaulted by two men while he was sat on a bench on Cambridge Road, near to Halifax and McDonalds.

If you have any information about the incident, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage capturing the incident, then you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250079023 when providing any details regarding the incident.