North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after lawnmower and pressure washer stolen from property in Harrogate district
The incident happened in Sicklinghall between Thursday 10 and Sunday 13 April when a green and yellow John Deere X350 ride on lawnmower and a red and black Landy pressure washer was stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for any sightings of the items possibly being towed, or seen in suspicious circumstances in the area.
“We’re also interested in any individuals who may have any CCTV footage within the Spofforth and Sicklinghall areas within the time frame.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michelle Telford.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250065911 when providing any details regarding the incident.