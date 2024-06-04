Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information following a burglary at shop in Ripon city centre over the weekend.

The incident happened at 7.30pm on Saturday (June 1) at Superdrug on Market Place West when an unknown person entered the shop and stole a large quantity of products.

If anyone has any information that could help the police with their investigation, then call 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.