North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after jewellery and money stolen from property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a burglary overnight at a property in Harrogate.

The incident happened overnight between Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 May at a property on Plantation Road.

The offender(s) entered the property by smashing a side window before leaving with a number of items, including jewellery and money.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from this time that may assist with our investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ella Atkins.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250079239 when providing any details regarding the incident.