North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after JCB digger stolen from field in Harrogate district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The theft of the yellow digger happened between 10am and 11.30am on Saturday (September 14) from a field on North Moor Road.
It is believed that the digger was stolen using a trailer and it left the field towards the A59, past Blubberhouses quarry.
If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including if you heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240167738 when providing any information regarding the incident.