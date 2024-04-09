North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after household appliances stolen from driveway in Harrogate
At around 12.50pm on Saturday, March 27, a washing machine, dishwasher and oven were taken from the driveway at a property on Shelley Court in Harrogate.
At this time, an unidentified offender approached the house in an unidentified white van.
The appliances were placed into the van which drove away from the scene.
If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including if you saw or heard anything at the time, then you are urged to get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.
Officers are also encouraging residents in the area to check their CCTV, Ring doorbells and dashcams for any footage of the offence taking place, or anything happening in the area before or after the incident.
If you have any information regarding the theft, you should contact Constable 1222 David Fulford by emailing [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240053786 when providing any information about the incident.