North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after house shot at with suspected air weapon in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 8pm on Thursday, June 19 when damage was caused to a large conservatory window at the rear of a property on Norwich Drive.
Officers believe that an air weapon or BB gun was used to shoot at the window from the direction of Jenny Fields Park, causing extensive damage.
If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250111370 when providing any details regarding the incident.