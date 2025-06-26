North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after house shot at with suspected air weapon in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to a property in Harrogate last week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8pm on Thursday, June 19 when damage was caused to a large conservatory window at the rear of a property on Norwich Drive.

Officers believe that an air weapon or BB gun was used to shoot at the window from the direction of Jenny Fields Park, causing extensive damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

The police have launched an investigation after a house on Norwich Drive in Harrogate was shot at with a suspected air weapon, causing damage to a large conservatory window

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250111370 when providing any details regarding the incident.