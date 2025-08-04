North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after hit-and-run in Harrogate leaves vehicle damaged

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision at a leisure centre in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday, June 23 and involved a black BMW X4 being hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop at the Harrogate Leisure and Wellbeing Hub.

The collision caused minor damage to the vehicle.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police have launched an investigation after a black BMW X4 was damaged after it was hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop at the Harrogate Leisure and Wellbeing Hub

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 000319.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250143189 when providing any details regarding the incident.