North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after hit-and-run in Harrogate leaves vehicle damaged
The incident happened between 2pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday, June 23 and involved a black BMW X4 being hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop at the Harrogate Leisure and Wellbeing Hub.
The collision caused minor damage to the vehicle.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 000319.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250143189 when providing any details regarding the incident.