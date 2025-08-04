North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after hit-and-run in Harrogate leaves vehicle damaged

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Aug 2025, 13:48 BST
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage following a collision at a leisure centre in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 2pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday, June 23 and involved a black BMW X4 being hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop at the Harrogate Leisure and Wellbeing Hub.

The collision caused minor damage to the vehicle.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle[s] prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

The police have launched an investigation after a black BMW X4 was damaged after it was hit by another vehicle that didn’t stop at the Harrogate Leisure and Wellbeing Hub

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for 000319.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250143189 when providing any details regarding the incident.

