North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after hit-and-run in Harrogate leaves vehicle damaged
The incident happened at 9.55am on Monday, April 28 and involved a red Mini colliding with a silver Volkswagen Golf that was parked on Leyland Road, causing damage.
The red mini continued onto Kingsley Drive.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage or doorbell footage, to contact us.
“We are also appealing for the driver of the red Mini to make contact to discuss the incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Colin Irvine.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250079478 when providing any details regarding the incident.