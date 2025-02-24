North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after hit-and-run damages car in Knaresborough
The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Saturday, February 15 at the Sainsbury’s Petrol Station on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough.
A Mercedes, that was parked at the pumps waiting for fuel, was hit by a female driving a black Kia Creed when leaving the forecourt.
The driver of the Kia Creed did not stop and exchange details but was aware of the damage.
Officers are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from the petrol station.
If you have any information, including any dashcam footage capturing the incident, then you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.