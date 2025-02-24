North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after hit-and-run damages car in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:32 BST

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a hit-and-run incident at a petrol station in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Saturday, February 15 at the Sainsbury’s Petrol Station on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough.

A Mercedes, that was parked at the pumps waiting for fuel, was hit by a female driving a black Kia Creed when leaving the forecourt.

The driver of the Kia Creed did not stop and exchange details but was aware of the damage.

The police have launched an investigation after a car was damaged following a hit-and-run incident at the Sainsbury's Petrol Station in Knaresborough

Officers are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from the petrol station.

If you have any information, including any dashcam footage capturing the incident, then you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

