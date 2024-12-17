North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after high-value scuba diving equipment stolen from property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a burglary at a property in Killinghall near Harrogate at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday (December 14) at a property on Crag Hill Lane between 6.15pm and midnight.

It involved a high-value scuba diving re-breather, as well as two oxygen cylinders being stolen from the premises.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about any individuals or vehicles that were acting suspiciously in the area.

"We request that any CCTV owners, dash camera users, or members of the public who were out between these times, review and provide any footage which may assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228693 when providing any details regarding the incident.