North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after high-value jewellery and art stolen in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:05 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a high-value burglary at a business in the Harrogate district.

A large amount of jewellery and some distinct wall art was taken from a business on King Street in Pateley Bridge.

Most Popular

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information relating to the burglary, or if you have seen these items offered for sale, then please assist us with our ongoing investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have launched an investigation after a large amount of jewellery and some distinct wall art was taken from a business on King Street in Pateley Bridgeplaceholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a large amount of jewellery and some distinct wall art was taken from a business on King Street in Pateley Bridge

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 871 Franks.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250136940 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice