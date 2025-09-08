North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after high-value jewellery and art stolen in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information following a high-value burglary at a business in the Harrogate district.

A large amount of jewellery and some distinct wall art was taken from a business on King Street in Pateley Bridge.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information relating to the burglary, or if you have seen these items offered for sale, then please assist us with our ongoing investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 871 Franks.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250136940 when providing any details regarding the incident.