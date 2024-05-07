North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after graffiti appears on property in Knaresborough
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after graffiti was found on a property in Knaresborough over the weekend.
Between 9am and 9pm on Saturday (May 4), a property on Wagtail Road was found to have graffiti on it.
If you have any information, including any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage capturing the incident, then you should get in touch with the police.
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 04052024-0552 when providing any details regarding the incident.