North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after generator and tools stolen from farm in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a burglary overnight at a farm in the Harrogate district.

The burglary happened between 11pm on Tuesday 12 and 7am on Wednesday 13 August at a farm in Kirk Deighton.

A large Hyundai generator was taken, along with numerous power tools, which are mainly Dewalt branded, two Rotabroach drills, and a quantity of cow feed.

It is believed a large vehicle, likely a pick up, would have been needed in order to transport the items from the scene.

Officers believes that the suspects may have travelled along Wetherby Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for information regarding this incident and any dash cam footage that shows suspicious vehicles, in particular a vehicle carrying a large Hyundai generator, between these times.”

The police would also like to hear from anyone with information about the bulk sale of power tools.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Dean Barrett.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by callong 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250151553 when providing any details regarding the incident.