North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after food thrown at property and vehicle in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after food was thrown at a property and a vehicle during an incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened overnight between Tuesday 20 and Wednesday 21 May at a property on Exeter Crescent.

A property and a vehicle had numerous food items thrown at them that took several hours to clean up.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number when providing any details regarding the incident.