North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision in Harrogate over the weekend.

The incident happened at approximately 6.45pm on Saturday (June 1) when a electric scooter collided with a taxi at the junction of York Place and South Park Road.

The rider was injured in the collision and was taken to hospital and later discharged.

He remains under investigation after failing a roadside breath-test after being over the prescribed alcohol limit and not having any insurance.

The taxi driver did not stop at the scene of the collision and officers are now appealing for them to come forward.

The police are also appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in contact.

If anyone saw the rider using the scooter at the time of the collision or beforehand, you should also get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you can email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Ellen Cooper.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.