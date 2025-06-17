North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after e-bike stolen from retail park in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses after an e-bike was stolen from a retail park in Harrogate.

The incident happened between 10am and 12pm on Sunday, June 8 when the bike was stolen from outside B&Q on Oak Beck Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information about anyone who noticed anyone acting suspiciously around the bike rack at this time.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1223 Colin Irvine.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250103238 when providing any details regarding the incident.