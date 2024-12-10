North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dog attacks another dog in park near Harrogate school

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a dog was attacked and injured by another dog in a park in Harrogate.

The incident happened on Friday, November 29 between 7pm and 7.30pm in Hall Lane Park, near Richard Taylor Church of England Primary School.

The police have been contacted by an elderly victim who informed them that at the time, he was walking his Labrador dog.

It is alleged that the victim's dog was attacked and injured by another dog who was being walked by two young males.

The attacking dog was described as a white Pitbull, with no lead and under no appropriate control.

The males who were with the dog at the time were described as white and in dark clothing, approximately 20 years old.

The elderly victim fell while trying to save his dog and was shaken and very upset once the incident ended, with the two males and their dog leaving the park without providing their details.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing to anyone who may be able to provide us with any details of the two males and their dog, as we suspect that they are local.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Matla.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240220197 when providing any details regarding the incident.