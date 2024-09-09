North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dog attacks another dog and two people near Harrogate school
The incident happened on August 27 at 2.55pm on the cycle path between Granby Meadows and Harrogate High School.
It involved a dog, believed to be Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was being walked by a male, attacking another dog, its female owner and another female.
If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including if you or anyone who you live with, heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in touch.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 270820240458 when providing any information regarding the incident.