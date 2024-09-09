North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dog attacks another dog and two people near Harrogate school

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Sep 2024, 10:18 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a dog attacked another dog and two people in Harrogate last month.

The incident happened on August 27 at 2.55pm on the cycle path between Granby Meadows and Harrogate High School.

It involved a dog, believed to be Staffordshire Bull Terrier that was being walked by a male, attacking another dog, its female owner and another female.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including if you or anyone who you live with, heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in touch.

The police have launched an investigation after a dog attacked another dog and two people in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a dog attacked another dog and two people in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 270820240458 when providing any information regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice