North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dog attack in Knaresborough leaves man injured

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a dog bite incident in Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 30, near the entrance to Knaresborough Castle and its grounds

A man and a woman were walking their black Labrador dog towards the castle grounds when a very large black Rottweiler-cross type dog came rushing from the grounds with a retractable lead dragging behind it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rottweiler-type dog pinned the Labrador dog to the floor by its throat.

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a Rottweiler-cross type dog attacked a Labrador dog before biting a man on the hand near the entrance to Knaresborough Castle and its grounds

The man managed to prise the other dog off his Labrador but in the process was bitten on his hand.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “No lasting injury was thankfully caused to the Labrador dog or the man.

“However the Labrador is now very nervous around the location and other dogs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, who appeared to be intoxicated, appeared from the castle grounds and argued with each other who had control of the suspect dog at the time.

They then led the dog back into the castle grounds without leaving any details with the victim.

A spokesperson added: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the identity of these two men and the dog.

"The men are described as both being approximately mid-late 50s and roughly 5ft 10inch tall.

"One of the men is described as having a grey goaty beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you were in the area at the time, if you are one of the men described, or if you recognise the men, please get in touch.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joanne Fawcett.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250081116 when providing any details regarding the incident.