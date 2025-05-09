North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dog attack in Knaresborough leaves man injured
The incident happened at approximately 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 30, near the entrance to Knaresborough Castle and its grounds
A man and a woman were walking their black Labrador dog towards the castle grounds when a very large black Rottweiler-cross type dog came rushing from the grounds with a retractable lead dragging behind it.
The Rottweiler-type dog pinned the Labrador dog to the floor by its throat.
The man managed to prise the other dog off his Labrador but in the process was bitten on his hand.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “No lasting injury was thankfully caused to the Labrador dog or the man.
“However the Labrador is now very nervous around the location and other dogs.”
Two men, who appeared to be intoxicated, appeared from the castle grounds and argued with each other who had control of the suspect dog at the time.
They then led the dog back into the castle grounds without leaving any details with the victim.
A spokesperson added: “We’re particularly appealing for information about the identity of these two men and the dog.
"The men are described as both being approximately mid-late 50s and roughly 5ft 10inch tall.
"One of the men is described as having a grey goaty beard.
If you were in the area at the time, if you are one of the men described, or if you recognise the men, please get in touch.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joanne Fawcett.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250081116 when providing any details regarding the incident.