North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after distinctive motorcycle stolen from property in Harrogate
The Montesa Cota 4RT trials bike was stolen between Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 July from an address on Southfield Avenue.
It is black and grey with red flashes, has a black front mudguard with red flashes, and ‘Honda’ written in red in the front forks.
It has no vehicle registration number.
If you know where it is, or you have been offered a bike similar to this one for sale, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Peter Cooper.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250126232 when providing any details regarding the incident.