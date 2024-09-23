North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dangerous driver causes collision on major road in Harrogate district
The incident happened on Thursday, September 12 on York Road in Goldsborough, and involved a silver Audi trying to overtake where two lanes merge into one after a roundabout.
The car hit the vehicle in front and pushed it onto a grass verge, causing damage.
Officers are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white BMW X5 who may have witnessed the incident.
If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including if you heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident, you should get in contact with the police.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240168492 when providing any details regarding the incident.