North Yorkshire Police launch investigation after dangerous driver causes collision on major road in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a dangerous driving incident on a major road in the Harrogate district.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 12 on York Road in Goldsborough, and involved a silver Audi trying to overtake where two lanes merge into one after a roundabout.

The car hit the vehicle in front and pushed it onto a grass verge, causing damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white BMW X5 who may have witnessed the incident.

The police have launched an investigation after a dangerous driver caused a collision on York Road in Goldsborough

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, including if you heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV or dash cam footage of the incident, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240168492 when providing any details regarding the incident.